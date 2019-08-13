Worker killed by company truck at Wolfforth road construction site

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth Police Department has identified 21-year-old Devon Dominguez of Hondo, as the construction worker who died after being hit by a dump truck at a road construction site in the 500 block of the westbound frontage road of U.S. Highway 62/82 – known as the Brownfield Highway.
Police were called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a “vehicle vs. pedestrian” crash was reported, according to WPD. Authorities arrived to find Dominguez with serious injuries and he was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
A preliminary investigation found Dominguez, who is an employee of Cox Paving of Texas, was working on the road resurfacing project when he was hit by a company dump truck. Police believe Dominguez crossed behind the dump truck as it was backing up on the frontage road, and was hit and run over.
This crash is still under investigation by WPD. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story if more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.