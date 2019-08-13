Worker killed by semi-truck at Wolfforth road construction site

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - One person was killed by a semi-truck Tuesday morning at a construction site near the westbound frontage road of the Highway 62/82, also known as the Brownfield Highway in Wolfforth.
The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m.
Cox Paving of Texas is currently working on resurfacing the frontage roads in Wolfforth, according to Wolfforth’s police chief.
One of the semi trucks crashed into a worker who was on the roadway. That person was taken to the hospital where he later died.
