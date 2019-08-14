AMBER Alert: Montgomery Police searching for 13-year-old girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police in Montgomery, Texas are searching for a missing Southern Texas teen.
An alert was sent Tuesday with information on 13-year-old Kiah Miller. She’s described as having black skin, brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds.
The report also states Police are looking for Leola Morris in connection with Kiah Miller’s abduction. Morris is listed as having black skin, brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 162 pounds.
Police say the suspect is driving a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate (unknown number). The suspect may also be driving a maroon 4 door passenger car with unknown plates.
Miller was last seen August 13, in Montgomery, near Houston. Law enforcement officials believe this child could be in grave or immediate danger.
If you have information, contact the Montgomery Police Department at 936-760-5800
