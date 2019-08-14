1 in custody, charged with using vehicle of missing Slaton man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have arrested a man they say is connected to the disappearance of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez, who was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 3. According to police, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, a Milam County Deputy spotted a man walking along a highway and stopped to see if he needed assistance. That man was identified as 39-year-old Toby Daughtry.
Upon contact with the deputy, he made statements regarding having driven Mr. Rodriguez vehicle. A Texas Ranger was called in to assist with interviewing Toby Daughtry. Mr. Daughtry revealed that he had obtained the vehicle in Lubbock, TX sometime after August 3.
According to police, he told the Texas Ranger that he and 33-year-old Amanda Blagburn drove the vehicle to Milam County Texas near the town of Milano, TX and abandoned it in a wooded secluded area after learning that the vehicle was associated with the Silver Alert for Mr. Celestino Rodriguez.
Detectives with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit obtained Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle arrest warrants for Toby Daughtry and Amanda Blagburn.
Toby Daughtry was arrested today at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of 8th St. here in Lubbock and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Facility and booked in.
Police say Daughtry is not the third man who is accused of using Rodriguez’s credit card at a Dollar General. Police say they know the identity of the man seen in the surveillance video.
LPD released information to the public Tuesday afternoon asking for help to get the proper identity of a man who was seen on surveillance footage with another person of interest in the case, David Hampton, on Sunday, Aug. 4.
The footage shows the man allegedly using Rodriguez’s debit card at the Dollar General store at 5004 34th St. Police have been on the search for two other men connected to the case since last week, Brett Garza and David Wayne Hampton.
On the afternoon of August 3, 2019, Brett Garza and David Hampton used Mr. Rodriguez’s debit bank card at multiple Lubbock business locations. Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators were able to secure these felony arrest warrants for Brett Garza and David Hampton as a result of this fraudulent activity. The felony warrants were issued for Credit/Debit Card Abuse of an Elderly Individual 65 years of age or older.
Those who have any information on the three men, the woman, or Rodriguez are asked to call the department’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
