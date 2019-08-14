At’l Do Farms debuts upcoming season’s corn maze design

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - As of Aug. 14, At’l Do Farms is one month away from opening.
And as a way to start the countdown for the corn maze’s opening day, a video was posted to the farm’s Facebook that shows this year’s Lubbock-Texas Tech maze design. The most prominent figures that stick out is the word Lubbock, slightly wrapped around the Texas Tech Double-T logo.
This year’s maze season stretches from Sept. 14 to Nov. 9, open from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 2-9 p.m. on Sundays.
The maze is well known around the area and always includes notable themes and designs. Last year’s was a saluting soldier near a waving American flag surrounded by the words “we salute our veterans.”
