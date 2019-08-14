City proclaims this week as El Paso Strong - El Paso Fuerte Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has proclaimed this week — the week of Aug. 12 — as El Paso Strong - El Paso Fuerte Week to commemorate the tragic early-August mass shooting in El Paso that claimed the lives of 22 people.
The city issued the formal proclamation Wednesday morning, according to a city news release.
“This is a time for all West Texas municipalities to unite,” Mayor Pro Tem, Jeff Griffith, said in the release. “It is important for Lubbock to express condolences, and to support our sister West Texas city as they grieve and move forward as a community."
Currently, three victims of the shooting remain in critical condition, according to The Associated Press. Half of those injured are still in the hospital and nine others have been released.
The alleged shooter, a 21-year-old man from the Allen area, has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond. The United States Attorney is also looking at this shooting as a case of domestic terrorism.
“Tonight, El Paso will hold a Community Memorial Service to reflect and honor the victims,” Griffith said in the release. “Lubbock grieves with El Paso, maintains confidence in their resilience and, by issuing this proclamation, is with them in spirit.”
Full proclamation below:
