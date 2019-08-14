Clovis library shooting survivors suing Nathaniel Jouett’s family, psychologist

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Two survivors in the Clovis-Carver Public Library mass shooting are suing the convicted shooter’s family and a psychologist.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, the two survivors filed a lawsuit against Nathaniel Jouett’s family and a psychologist who was treating him.
The lawsuit was filed in the Ninth Judicial District and is seeking “fair and reasonable damages” and compensation for extensive medical treatment for two siblings, Alexis Molina and Noah Molina, who were wounded in the shooting.
Court documents state Noah Molina was shot once and his sister was shot four times while shielding her brother from fired gun shots.
In October, Nathaniel Jouett pleaded guilty to 30 charges as an adult, including two first-degree murder charges for the mass shooting on Aug. 28, 2017.
Two librarians in Clovis, Kristina Carter and Wanda Walters, were killed and four others were wounded.
In February, Nathaniel Jouett was sentenced to two life sentences in prison with the possibility for parole. For the remaining felonies, there is a consecutive sentence totaling 40 years.
The lawsuit was filed against Nathaniel Jouett’s father, Christopher Jouett, his grandfather, William Jouett, and Eric Banagay with the Clovis Counseling Center.
Alexis Molina and Denise Madrid are suing on behalf of Noah Molina.
According to the lawsuit, William Jouett gave Nathaniel Jouett one of the weapons used in the shooting. Other guns and ammunition were reportedly obtained from an unlocked safe at a family home.
It also claims Christopher Jouett was aware his son had a history of mental problems, including violent outbursts and suicide threats in the months leading up to the shooting.
According to the Eastern New Mexico News, his father still gave Nathaniel Jouett access to the family’s gun collection.
In the lawsuit, it also reports Banagay allegedly knew Nathaniel Jouett was “suicidal, violent towards others, had access to weapons and drugs, and had reported hearing auditory hallucinations in the days and weeks before the shootings,” and failed to act on the information to protect the Molinas and the general public.
