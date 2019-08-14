Courtroom becomes emotional after hearing testimony from LPD officer shot in Moor case, Jury reaches guilty verdict

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The second day of trial in the case of 38-year-old Jeremy Moor saw a courtroom full of emotion as Lubbock police officer Timothy Varner gave testimony, describing the encounter with Moor that ended with Varner in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
On Tuesday, August 14, witnesses recounted their side of the events that occurred in October 2013 outside the Salvation Army at 17th Street and Avenue K, where Moor was accused of firing several shots in the direction of officer Varner, hitting him in the shoulder and the leg.
For the second day, the State presented exhibits of evidence in the case including photos of the crime scene and the firearm, a Springfield Armory .40 S&W semi automatic pistol.
Officer Varner’s firearm was also introduced into evidence, noting the weapon had jammed at the scene.
A forensic specialist who works with Lubbock Police gave testimony. As photos of Officer Varner were presented, the defense objected, and the judge withheld some, but the photos given showed details of the injuries Officer Varner sustained.
Photos showed an entry wound at officer Varner’s left shoulder and the bullet rested along the right clavicle. Photos showed two more rounds hit the officer in the left hip. Those two rounds went through the officer’s leg and exited. There was an additional wound on the right thigh from a round that exited his left leg and grazed his right thigh.
Pictures of Varner’s weapon were also given, showing the empty cartridge lodged in the ejection port. Photos of Varner’s uniform were shown, revealing holes where the bullets entered.
The uniform itself was presented, highlighting the presence of bullet holes in the shoulder of the shirt, and the pants.
Officer Varner was called to the stand by Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek. Varner, in full dress uniform complete with medals, displayed a humble dignity as he recalled the events of that night.
Varner stated he approached the vehicle where Moor and another man were parked, asking them to get out. Varner said he was shot before he could draw his weapon.
He stated he felt the first entry wound into his leg like a charlie horse, then the second immediately. He said he drew his weapon and began approaching Moor, standing a short distance away in a “shooting stance.”
Officer Varner fired his weapon until it no longer fired.
He heard the radio call “shots fired” when he realized the pain he was feeling in his left shoulder. With emotion building, Varner says he radioed, "shots fired, officer shot, I’m shot.”
Fellow Lubbock Police officers of Varner were present for the testimony, alongside his wife and children. Varner’s description of the moment he was shot brought tears to every eye in the courtroom.
Varner recalled the moments after being shot; stumbling back, running to his left to a small grassy area to lay down. Varner says he was on the ground on his belly, gripping his gun to control it when Lubbock Police Officer Sgt. Chad Wurm ran to his aid.
In his Tuesday testimony, Sgt. Wurm described running toward the sound of shots and the sight of muzzle blasts as he saw Officer Varner stumble. Wurm said he was worried with the amount of blood lost that Varner was gone. He pulled a pocket knife and cut Varner’s pants away and applied a tourniquet to Varner’s leg while waiting for paramedics.
Stanek asked Varner during his time on the stand: “Who’s job was it to take care of those injuries at home?” He broke down as he answered, “My wife."
Varner stated he was off work for six months, with lots of physical therapy, and another six months before he could be on patrol again. When asked if he was 100% to this day: "My left leg gets tired a lot quicker than my right. My left arm doesn’t move 100%. I’ve got quite a bit of nerve damage on this side. The nerves are extremely sensitive. It’s pretty painful some days,” he said with a laugh.
After deliberation, the jury concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that Jeremy Moor is guilty of aggravated assault of a public servant. Punishment will be decided Thursday at 9 A.M.
