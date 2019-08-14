Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, it is back to school for thousands of students in Lubbock County.
- Lubbock ISD and Lubbock-Cooper ISD, among others, had back to school today so please pay extra attention when driving this morning and allow plenty of time to get to ones own destination.
- Do not forget to stop for school buses, pedestrians in crosswalks and remember cell phones are not allowed in school zones.
- Read more about important school dates here: BACK TO SCHOOL: Important dates to know
The Lubbock Police Department has named a third person of interest in the case of missing Slaton man Celestino Rodriguez.
- Police say a video was taken inside a Dollar General on Aug. 4 and it shows a man with another person of interest, David Wayne Hampton.
- Police are currently looking for Hampton and another man, Brett Garza, in connections to Rodriguez’s disappearance. Now, police want to find the man in the video.
- The third man is described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s with dark hair and a full beard.
- Read more about the man here: Police seek third person of interest in case of missing elderly Slaton man
The Wolfforth Police Department is investigating the death of a 21-year-old man at a construction site Tuesday afternoon.
- Devon Dominguez, of Hondo, was hit by a dump truck in the 500 block of the Brownfield Highway.
- According to a preliminary report, the 21-year-old crossed behind the truck on foot as it was backing up.
- He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.
- Read more here: Worker killed by company truck at Wolfforth road construction site
Right now police in Montgomery County, outside Houston, are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was abducted.
- Kiah Miller if 5 feet, 7 inches, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
- She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve hooded top, black workout pants with red stripes and was carrying a blue backpack.
- Read more on Miller here: Montgomery Police searching for 13-year-old girl
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.