A few storms possible overnight, warmer weather on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A weak cold front has pushed well to the south and offered little relief from the heat.
Lubbock managed to warm into the middle 90’s Wednesday afternoon.
A few clouds may move across the area tonight with isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms possible late tonight depending on storms in New Mexico.
If storms can survive a late night journey from New Mexico, we could experience rumbles of thunder after midnight.
Brief downpours and wind gusts to 50 mph are possible if storms develop. This would favor the western half of the South Plains.
Low temperatures fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s tonight as the frontal boundary has basically washed out to our south.
Thursday appears to be hotter than Wednesday.
Under partly sunny skies, highs eventually warm into the middle and upper 90’s. If storms impact the morning hours, a few locations could be cooler.
Readings near 100 degrees are possible off the Caprock Thursday afternoon.
In general, the heat builds across the area through the weekend.
Triple digit heat is possible Saturday and Sunday across the entire area.
