Former Monterey Plainsman opening eyes with Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xavier White had a big career with the Monterey Plainsmen on Friday nights. Now he’s hoping to do the same for the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturdays.
Xavier is a Red Raider Wide Receiver Sophomore after playing at Dodge City Community College as a Freshman. He’s a non-scholarship player so he’s got to work extra hard to open eyes at Red Raider camp and he certainly has, catching the attention of the two most important eyes out there: Head Coach Matt Wells.
“Xavier is maybe one of the surprises of camp. Only because he wasn’t here with us in the Spring and really most of the summer. Lubbock kid. Good story. Could have gone back to Junior College and had a really good year and chose to come here as a non-scholarship guy and he’s put himself in the conversation to get some playing time.”
Xavier caught 60 passes for over 1,000 yards as a Senior at Monterey. As a Freshman at Dodge City, he caught five passes for 66 yards. Her also returned six kicks for 125 yards and recorded a tackle on special teams. He’s in the mix to get playing time at the H position.
“He catches the ball and makes a move real quick. At our H position, those are some skills that are needed and necessary. He’s improving his route running. He’s made some decent blocks on the perimeter.”
Wells continued to rave about White and what’s he’s accomplished so far.
“I’m proud of him. He’s got himself in the mix. He’s made some catches. He’s caught the quarterback’s eye. He’s caught the defensive coordinator’s eye. He’s got himself in the conversation the next two weeks. We’ll see how he does.”
