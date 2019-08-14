KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Petunia

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Petunia, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Petunia is a 9-month-old black lab-mix who came to the shelter more than six months ago.
She is still a young pup, who has lots of learning to do, but she is eagerly awaiting family to come and scoop her up.
Petunia’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Aug. 14, have been waived.
But for those who don’t have a chance to swing by LAS today, the shelter will offer free adoptions all through Saturday as it participates in a national pet drive called Clear the Shelters.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
