Lubbock D.A. appointed to newly formed Texas Domestic Terrorism Task Force

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott has formed a new Domestic Terrorism Task Force in the wake of the early August mass shooting in El Paso, and among those appointed to serve on the task force is Lubbock County District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek.
The announcement was made today, Aug. 14, and the first round table meeting with the group and Abbott will be on Friday, Aug. 30, according to a news release from the Governor’s office. After that the task force will meet quarterly.
The purpose of this task force is to bring experts together who know how to analyze current threats in Texas, develop strategies to avoid acts of domestic terrorism, study ways to increase collaboration and cooperation between various law enforcement agencies, and provide recommendations for strategic security planning.
In short, the task force will come up with ways to avoid acts of domestic terrorism similar to those seen in the El Paso shooting that claimed the lives of 22 people. Currently, the U.S. Attorney John Bash is treating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism, which could mean the suspect accused of murdering the 22 people could get the death penalty.
Other members of the task force include Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, and many others.
Today’s announcement also include a call to the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct intelligence assessments on domestic threats in the state.
More information on the governor’s task force and a full list of members can be found here.
