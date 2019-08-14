Marginally severe storms possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storm and rain chances remain low, but greater than zero. This morning a few showers and thundershowers are possible over the northwestern KCBD viewing area. This afternoon a few pop-up storms are possible, though favoring the western viewing area. This evening a cluster of storms and showers may move into the viewing area from the northwest. When and where is the best chance of rain?
School is starting up. Watch for school traffic - pedestrian, car, truck, SUV, and bus. Drive with extra caution!
The greatest rain potential will arrive this evening, and will favor the northwestern viewing area, accompanying the mentioned cluster of evening storms. If these storms can hold together - about a 50-50 chance - they will spread to the east and south, possibly arriving in the Lubbock area mid- to late evening. If they survive beyond midnight, then areas east and west of Lubbock will have a chance of rain.
The severe threat also is low, but some of the storms may be strong and become marginally severe. Strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall are the most likely outcomes. As always, if you can hear thunder or see lightning it is time to be inside. That could be a home, a building such as a store or school, or a vehicle if a suitable building is not near.
Other than the mentioned storms and rain, today overall will be partly cloudy, slightly breezy, and not as hot. Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90-degrees in the far northwestern viewing area to the mid-90s in the southern viewing area.
Rain and storm chances remain in my forecast through Friday night (early Saturday), but a drier and hotter trend will begin to unfold. By this weekend rain will be unlikely and Lubbock-area highs will return to near the century mark.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 69°, two degrees above the average for the date. The high was 94°, also two degrees above the average for the date. The August 13 record low is 54° (1920) and the record high 107° (1936). For today, August 14, Lubbock’s average low is 67° and the high 92°. The record low is 53° (1920) and the record high 103° (1946).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:35 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:09 AM CDT.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.