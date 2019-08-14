Pigskin Preview: Bovina Mustangs

By Pete Christy | August 13, 2019 at 10:19 PM CDT - Updated August 13 at 10:19 PM

BOVINA, Texas (KCBD) -Coming off a 6-5 playoff season in his first year at Bovina, Head Coach Coby Emery is pumped up for year #2 with the Mustangs.

“They’re excited. We got a lot of young kids moving into new positions. They’re going to have to take a bigger role than what they had last year. I think they’re excited to do that things.”

Coach Emery is very honored and proud to be leading the pigskin program in Bovina.

“Our fans and our community are awesome. I tell everybody that our school is one of the best in the area to work for. We have great administration and super support all the way around.”

