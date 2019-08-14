Pigskin Preview: SpringLake-Earth Wolverines

SPRINGLAKE-EARTH, Texas (KCBD) - The SpringLake-Earth Wolverines went 4-6 last year, but they look to return to the playoffs this year. Head Coach Israel DeLeon has brought in former Red Raider and NFL player Manny Ramirez as the Offensive Coordinator.
“He’s done a good job. It kinda a learning curve for him as far as transitioning from NFL to Tech to SpringLake-Earth. Our objective is to help kids and mentor them. I reminded him football is only about 10 percent of what we do. The rest of it is taking care of kids and he bought into that.”
Despite dwindling numbers, 1A SpringLake-Earth still plays 11-man football and not six-man football. Not many schools like that still exist in the State of Texas.
“I think we still have the kids that can compete in 11-man. We’ll do that as long as we can. There’s gonna be a time we run out of kids. We are getting smaller and smaller. It’s getting harder and harder to compete. In the end, we love the game. We are going to give it everything we have. Our kids don’t know what our numbers are. They know we are a 1A school. Less than 13 are left in the state, probably fewer.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.