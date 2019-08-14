Pigskin Preview: Sudan Hornets

Sudan, Texas (KCBD) -The Sudan Hornets enter 2019 with a new head coach as former Tahoka Coach John Cornelius comes back into the area from Merkel and he inherits a 9-2 squad from a season ago.
“Just super excited about the opportunity to be in Sudan. Something that has been missing here is hoisting that Gold football. They made the playoffs and competed for District titles, but hadn’t got over the hump and won the Bi-District game or the District Championship so that’s kinda where the goals start at.”
Look for the Hornets to look a little different on the field under Coach Corn.
“We’re gonna be a little more shotgun oriented, read offense type offense. We are gonna throw the ball a little more than they have in the past. Defensively we are going to run the stack. That’s a slight adjustment from what they were running in the past.”
