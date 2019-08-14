Police identify third person possibly connected to disappearance of elderly Slaton man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified the third person who is connected to the disappearance of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez, who was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 3, thanks to tips from viewers in the community and around the state.
However, police officials have not released the name to the public.
LPD released information to the public Tuesday afternoon asking for help to get the proper identity of the man, who was seen on surveillance footage with another person of interest in the case on Sunday, Aug. 4.
The footage shows the man allegedly using Rodriguez’s debit card at the Dollar General store at 5004 34th St. Police have been on the search for two other men connected to the case since last week, Brett Garza and David Wayne Hampton.
On the afternoon of August 3, 2019, Brett Garza and David Hampton used Mr. Rodriguez’s debit bank card at multiple Lubbock business locations. Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigators were able to secure these felony arrest warrants for Brett Garza and David Hampton as a result of this fraudulent activity. The felony warrants were issued for Credit/Debit Card Abuse of an Elderly Individual 65 years of age or older.
Those who have any information on the three men or Rodriguez are asked to call the department’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
