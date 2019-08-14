Red Raiders fall to Bahamas National Team

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just four months removed from playing for the National Championship, Red Raider basketball looks quite a bit different. Today they opened a three game International tour in the Bahamas falling to the Bahamas National Team 63-57. It was a great learning lesson for Chris Beard’s team.
Grad transfer Chris Clarke led the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Davide Moretti added 1o put struggled from the floor shooting 4 for 16. Terrance Shannon chipped in 9.
The Red Raiders turned the ball over 21 times leading to 21 points for the Bahamas National team, professional players that were four to five years older.
Texas Tech is next in action Thursday at 6pm central time against Mega Bermax, a Serbian professional team.
Action taking play in August can only help this new look Red Raider team when the season starts for real.
