WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for theft, vehicle burglary suspects

WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for theft, vehicle burglary suspects
Source: LPD Video
By KCBD Digital | August 14, 2019 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 5:55 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are looking for several suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.

Wanted Wednesday (Aug. 14th)

Can you help us identify these suspects?! On this week's #WantedWednesday we have some bold people! First up, there is a REALLY clear picture of a male suspect checking out after using a stolen debit card. Next, we have two male suspects and two female suspects checking out of a store at the mall after they broke into a vehicle and stole credit cards. After that, two male suspects are roaming around stealing things from vehicles. One of the suspects actually is able to steal a pick up! Last, a male suspect throws rocks at a window and steals items from inside. Do you recognize any of them? If you have any information on these suspects, give us a call on Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a cash reward!

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The first suspect is wanted for using a debit card stolen in a vehicle burglary back on June 28.

Source: LPD Video
Source: LPD Video

The next case involves four suspects wanted for stealing credit cards from a vehicle and spending thousands of dollars at the mall back on August 28. The male has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Source: LPD Video
Source: LPD Video

The next case involves two suspects who stole items from vehicles and then stole a pickup truck from the 4400 block of 10th Street back on August 8 around 2 a.m.

Source: LPD Video
Source: LPD Video

Next, police are searching for a suspect who broke a window with rocks and stole items from a business at 2801 34th Street.

Source: LPD Video
Source: LPD Video

If you have any information about these cases, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.