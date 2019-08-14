WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for theft, vehicle burglary suspects

Can you help us identify these suspects?! On this week's #WantedWednesday we have some bold people! First up, there is a REALLY clear picture of a male suspect checking out after using a stolen debit card. Next, we have two male suspects and two female suspects checking out of a store at the mall after they broke into a vehicle and stole credit cards. After that, two male suspects are roaming around stealing things from vehicles. One of the suspects actually is able to steal a pick up! Last, a male suspect throws rocks at a window and steals items from inside. Do you recognize any of them? If you have any information on these suspects, give us a call on Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a cash reward!