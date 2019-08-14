WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for theft, vehicle burglary suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are looking for several suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.
The first suspect is wanted for using a debit card stolen in a vehicle burglary back on June 28.
The next case involves four suspects wanted for stealing credit cards from a vehicle and spending thousands of dollars at the mall back on August 28. The male has a tattoo on his left forearm.
The next case involves two suspects who stole items from vehicles and then stole a pickup truck from the 4400 block of 10th Street back on August 8 around 2 a.m.
Next, police are searching for a suspect who broke a window with rocks and stole items from a business at 2801 34th Street.
If you have any information about these cases, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
