Arrestee: Missing Slaton man beaten, left in Lubbock field after car stolen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man associated with the disappearance of a 79-year-old Slaton man, who has been missing since Saturday, Aug. 3, said the missing man was beaten and left in a field after his car was stolen.
Toby Daughtry, one of two people arrested for the unauthorized use of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez’s vehicle, told law enforcement he got the vehicle while he was in Lubbock.
He said he got the car from a man named David Hampton, who is wanted by police for the alleged use of Rodriguez’s credit/debit card after his disappearance. Hampton and a man named Brett Garza are both accused of using Rodriguez’s bank card, and are thought to know details on his disappearance.
“(Daughtry) stated Hampton told him “they” had beaten an old man and left him in the country outside of Lubbock and taken the car,” a police search warrant stated. “When asked who “they” were, he stated that he believed Hampton was referring to himself and Garza.”
Deputies with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office were given a tip about the vehicle on Wednesday, Aug. 7. They were told it was between the towns of Gauss and Branchville along a small waterway surrounded by tall vegetation.
It was confirmed to be Rodriguez’s and a day later police were told by someone else that Daughtry was in possession of that vehicle.
That same day police were called to check on a male subject who was walking along a roadway. That subject turned out to be Daughtry and he told them about the stolen car, allegedly given to him by Hampton.
Daughtry also said he was riding in the car with a woman named Amanda Blagburn, who was in contact with Hampton.
“Hampton told her to get rid of the car because it was involved in something bad,” the warrant stated. “Blagburn ultimately directed Daughtry to the area where the car was abandoned.”
As of now Daughtry, Blagburn and Garza are in police custody. Hampton is not said to be in police custody at this time and another person, who has not been identified by police, is wanted in this case.
