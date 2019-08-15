Brett Garza, suspect in case of missing Slaton man, arrested overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brett Garza, one of the two initial suspects identified by the Lubbock Police Department in the case of missing 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez, has been arrested.
Garza is currently in the the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with felony debit/credit card abuse. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center just before 2 a.m.
Officials with LPD report Garza was taken into police custody at around 10 p.m. near the 3000 block of 49th Street.
Garza, along with David Wayne Hampton, were identified by police soon after the Aug. 3 disappearance of Rodriguez. They are said to have used Rodriguez’s credit/debit card the same day he disappeared.
Police are still on the search for Hampton and another, unidentified, individual. Hampton is described as a while male, standing at 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs around 140 pounds.
Currently, two other people are also in police custody charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; a vehicle that is said to be Rodriguez’s. Toby Daughtry and Amanda Grace Blagburn were arrested on Tuesday and booked into the county jail.
Those two were arrested for allegedly using Rodriguez’s vehicle they somehow got in Lubbock after Aug. 3. Daughtry told police he abandoned the vehicle in a wooded area in Milam County shortly after he found out it was Rodriguez’s.
Attorneys have offered a $2,000 reward for information on both Garza and Hampton. Those who have information on Hampton are stilled asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or 806-777-0396 and ask for a Detective Gerber.
Hampton is still outstanding but police believe he could still be in the area, though he has been able to move about without being detected.
