Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, two people are in police custody on charges related to the disappearance of a 79-year-old Slaton man who was reported missing on Aug. 3.
- Thirty-nine-year-old Toby Daughtry and 33-year-old Amanda Grace Blagburn were both arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Daughtry told police in Milam County he got the vehicle, which belongs to 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez, in Lubbock and drove it with Blagburn.
- Once they found out it was the same vehicle that was in Rodriguez’s silver alert they left it in a wooded area in Milam county.
A sentencing hearing for a man found guilty of shooting a Lubbock police officer in 2013 is set to take place today.
- Thirty-eight-year-old Jeremy Moor was found guilty on one county of aggravated assault of a public servant after jury deliberated for 20 minutes Wednesday afternoon.
- Moor now faces five years to life in prison.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the creation of the Domestic Terrorism Task Force during a community-wide memorial service that was hosted in El Paso on Wednesday night.
- The creation of this task force comes after the mass murder of 22 people in an El Paso Walmart in early-August. Authorities said the 21-year-old gunman from Allen targeted Hispanics in that shooting.
- Included in the Domestic Terrorism Task Force is Lubbock County District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek.
A gunman is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in Philadelphia.
- Police say the man opened fire on officers as they tried to serve a warrant.
- Six officers were injured in the shooting but are expected to survive.
