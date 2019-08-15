Funeral services to take place for 2 Amherst sisters killed in crash

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral services will take place today at 3 p.m. inside the Crescent Park Church of Christ at 99 Crescent Dr. in Littlefield for the two sisters from Amherst who were killed in three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Ella and Aranza Payne, ages 18 and 16, died when their car was hit head-on in Hockley County. Their other sister was also seriously injured in this crash.
Prior to the funeral, viewing and visitation will take place from 1-2:30 p.m.
The family is also inviting those who attend the funeral to go to a potluck dinner afterwards. They are also asking those who go to bring their favorite dish; anyone interested should call Sherill Weiss at 806-729-1228.
Since the wreck the third Payne sister has been recovering from her injuries. She is expected to survive.
Multiple fundraisers have been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses and to help cover medical cost for the third Payne sister, who was at one point after the wreck in the pediatric intensive care unit.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for some of those expenses. That page has a goal of $50,000 but so far has raised a little less than $30,000. That link can be found here.
