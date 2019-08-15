KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Peaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Peaches, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Peaches is a 1-year-old girl who weighs about 30 pounds.
She is dog friendly, cat tolerant and low energy — but she has lots of love. However, she will need some house training.
Peaches’ adoption fees for Thursday, Aug. 15, have been waived.
But for those who don’t have a chance to swing by LAS today, the shelter will offer free adoptions Saturday as it participates in a national pet drive called Clear the Shelters.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
