Law enforcement searching for pursuit suspects on US 84 south of Post

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The Garza County Sheriff’s Office, Garza County Constables Office, DPS, and Lubbock Police are attempting to locate three suspects from a pursuit who bailed out of a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.
Two of five suspects have been captured and attempting to locate three more.
Law enforcement is searching south of Post on US 84, asking that the public avoid the area and do not attempt to help with this incident.
LPD was brought in to assist with K9 units in the area.
