Lubbock VA clinic to host town hall Tuesday, Aug. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock V.A. clinic, at 6104 Ave. Q South Drive, will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
This is open for veterans and their families to ask questions and express any concerns regarding VA leadership. The meeting is an effort by the Amarillo VA Health Care System, which is in charge of the Lubbock V.A., to see what areas needs improvement.
The VA will also host a “Mission Act 101” training from 4-5 p.m. in the same room; veterans are also welcome to attend that.
Those who may have additional questions about details are asked to contact Joel Mease at 806-356-9703 or by email at joel.mease@va.gov.
These events are free and open to the public, and no RSVP is needed.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.