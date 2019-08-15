Man convicted of shooting LPD officer sentenced to life in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After an emotional week of testimony, the man formally convicted on Wednesday of shooting Lubbock police officer Timothy Varner in October 2013, 38-year-old Jeremy Moor, has been sentenced to life in prison.
The court learned more about Moor on Thursday after he was found guilty on Wednesday.
More evidence was heard, including a recording of a jail phone call where Jeremy told his grandmother that he was going to lie so he could go to a mental hospital. Both sides read medical reports from his time mental hospitals in California and Texas.
In closing arguments, the state asked the jury for a life sentence because they say Jeremy does not have psychosis and has a history of manipulative behaviors, including spitting in officers’ faces and hiding drugs in jail.
District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said in court that Moor is a liar and has faked his symptoms over the years. Stanek, at one point, called him evil.
The defense said Jeremy fits the mold for a mentally ill man, calling him a paranoid schizophrenic and asked the jury to think hard about their decision.
His attorney says Moor has constantly asked for help throughout his life to fix mental problems, and has asked the jury to focus on his illness.
Lubbock police officer Timothy Varner gave testimony on Wednesday, describing the encounter with Moor that put him in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
On Tuesday, August 14, witnesses described the events that occurred outside the Salvation Army at 17th Street and Avenue K back in October 2013, where Moor was accused of firing several shots in the direction of Officer Varner, hitting him in the shoulder and the leg.
You can see more details about the witness testimonies in our story here.
Officer Varner was called to the stand by Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek. In full dress uniform complete with medals, Varner described the events of that night.
Varner said he approached the vehicle where Moor and another man were parked, asking them to get out. Varner said he was shot before he could draw his weapon.
He said he felt the first entry wound into his leg like a Charley horse, then the second immediately after. He said he drew his weapon and began approaching Moor, standing a short distance away in a “shooting stance.”
Officer Varner fired his weapon until it no longer fired.
He heard the radio call “shots fired” when he realized the pain he was feeling in his left shoulder. Varner says he radioed, "shots fired, officer shot, I’m shot.”
Varner’s fellow Lubbock Police officers were present for the testimony, alongside his wife and children. Varner’s description of the moment he was shot brought tears to many eyes in the courtroom.
Varner recalled the moments after being shot; stumbling back, running to his left to a small grassy area to lay down. Varner said he was on the ground on his belly, gripping his gun to control it when Lubbock Police Sgt. Chad Wurm ran to his aid.
Stanek asked Varner during his time on the stand: “Whose job was it to take care of those injuries at home?” He broke down as he answered, “My wife."
Varner said he was off work for six months, with lots of physical therapy, and another six months before he could be on patrol again. When asked if he was 100 percent to this day, he said "My left leg gets tired a lot quicker than my right. My left arm doesn’t move 100 percent. I’ve got quite a bit of nerve damage on this side. The nerves are extremely sensitive. It’s pretty painful some days.”
After 20 minutes of deliberation, the jury concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that Jeremy Moor was guilty of aggravated assault of a public servant.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.