Muleshoe-native Dalton Kasel soaring up the world rankings for bull riding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 20-year-old Muleshoe-native Dalton Kasel is making a name for himself in the world of Professional Bull Riding, after perfecting his craft for five years.
“It is something that I have always enjoyed,” Dalton Kasel said. “I was always drawn to it, one way or another. I got set up with the right people, and I am getting to live my dream now. This (the PBR) is the top deal. This is where the best of the best are, and this is where you want to be.”
From the hearty terrain of North Dakota to West Texas, Kasel has traveled across the nation and is already turning some heads in the PBR.
“I always imagined myself being here, but I didn’t know if I was able to. But, the Lord has blessed me,” Kasel said.
Dalton Kasel’s career has caught fire over the summer.
Back in June, he started unranked in the world standings, but now, a little over two months later, he is ranked No. 37.
When asked, “When did you have the moment when it clicked? You know, man I am actually good at this.”
He said, “I stay on some but fall off a bunch. So, I just kept practicing and getting on a bunch of bulls. I got to where I was staying on a lot of my practice bulls.”
The Muleshoe-native credits the Good Lord for the people and the success that he has in his life, but he is driven for more and he knows what he wants.
“I am going for that World Title,” Kasel said. “I want to win the world, and that is one of the biggest accomplishments in the bull riding world.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.