Pigskin Preview: Seagraves Eagles

SEAGRAVES, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 3-7 season, the Seagraves Eagles are hungry to take football flight under new head coach Armando Minjarez, who’ s back for his second stint leading the pigskin program.
“It’s going great. I’ve really enjoyed it. My wife is from Seagraves so coming back home for her has been big. Got a lot of family in Seagraves. Its’ been great.”
Seagraves stumble last season ended a long string of successful playoff runs so this team wants to start a new string.
“We need to try and get back in the playoffs. Its been about 14 or 15 years since the last time we had not made the playoffs. That hasn’t sat really well with our community and our kids. Our kids expect to be there.”
