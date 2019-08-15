Scattered storms and more heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Finally, some scattered showers and a few storms have been occurring over the area this afternoon and evening. While most of the South Plains remains dry, some communities received rain, gusty winds, lighting and a break in the near 100 degree temps.
A similar pattern for scattered showers and storms will return Friday afternoon with limited coverage and in the late afternoon to early evening. The chances of rain will linger through Saturday evening, then drier air will return to the area and lower rain chances.
As for the nighttime temps, they will remain around 70-75 degrees across the region. The coolest morning lows will be in the northwest areas and the warmest the east and southeastern regions.
The afternoon highs will range from the mid to upper 90 over the South Plains. Thanks to the cloud cover and rain chances there should be fewer 100+ temperatures on Friday and Saturday.
However, the 100 degree temps will return Sunday and stay will us into early next week, along with warmer overnight temperatures.
Unfortunately, rain chances will remain low from Sunday into the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.