Summer spends its vacation here

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some years, and this is one, high pressure sets up over the southern US and just vacations here the entire summer. This pattern lends itself to hot and dry weather, with the occasional exception. Vacation has ended for school children and teachers, but not yet for the persistent high pressure.
Precipitation climbed above average this past spring with a weak El Niño underway. Precipitation, while still above average for the year to date, has fallen behind over the past month as the El Niño faded. Drought conditions are developing in the KCBD viewing area.
You can review the current US Drought Monitor in the video posted here on our Weather Page. The video also includes the outlook for precipitation and temperature. Today’s video begins with a series of time lapses from our KCBD TowerCam: Last evening’s sunset, this morning’s moonset, and this morning’s sunrise. If you want to get straight to the forecast skip ahead to 1:15 on the time-line. The Drought Monitor review begins at 2:25.
There is a slight chance of a storm/shower in the area this afternoon and evening, and again tomorrow. Our already low chance of measurable rainfall goes even lower this weekend into early next week. However, any of these storms may produce damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
The heat will be the main weather story into next week. Highs today will range from the mid-90s west (state-line area) to near 100 degrees east (east of the Caprock). Highs tomorrow will edge up two to three degrees, with another degree or so added on top of that on Saturday, and another degree or so on top of that on Sunday.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 68°, one degree above the average for the date. The high was 96°, four degrees above the average for the date. The August 14 record low is 53° (1920) and the record high 103° (1946). For today, August 15, Lubbock’s average low is 67° and the high 92°. The record low is 56° (1920) and the record high 103° (1982).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:34 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:10 AM CDT.
