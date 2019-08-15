Summer spends its vacation here

You can review the current US Drought Monitor in the video posted here on our Weather Page. The video also includes the outlook for precipitation and temperature. Today’s video begins with a series of time lapses from our KCBD TowerCam: Last evening’s sunset, this morning’s moonset, and this morning’s sunrise. If you want to get straight to the forecast skip ahead to 1:15 on the time-line. The Drought Monitor review begins at 2:25.