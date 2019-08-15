TEA issues mostly Bs to area school districts in accountability scorecard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Education Agency has released its annual academic accountability ratings and most of the schools around the South Plains are in good standing with the agency.
The ratings serve as a way to examine student achievement, progress, efforts to close achievement gaps and post-secondary readiness, according to the TEA. Schools either met the TEA standard or needed improvement.
The ratings take into account STAAR test scores, weighing them against other districts across the state. It also looks into the progress students make in basic subjects like math and reading.
The agency also looks into educational progress students are making. In grading performance gaps, the TEA encourages schools make sure all of its students are performing well regardless of socioeconomic background, race, ethnicity and other areas.
Things students do after they leave school is also weighed in. TEA looks into how students scored in dual credit classes, how many dual credit classes students took and how they did in career tech training.
In the 59 school districts within Region 17: Lubbock, 19 schools received an A rating, 35 schools received a B rating, four schools received a C rating and one school — Wilson ISD — received a D rating.
Of the largest Lubbock-area school districts, Lubbock ISD had the biggest jump, going from a C rating with 77 out of 100 points last year, to a B rating with 86 out of 100 points.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD stayed at a B, increasing its point total from 84 to 89. Frenship ISD also went from a B to an A rating, with 89 to 93 points.
Shallowater ISD stayed at an A, increasing four points from 90 to 94.
The full list of schools in the region and links to individual reports can be found below:
- Abernathy – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/095901
- Amherst – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/140901
- Anton – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/110901
- Borden County – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/017901
- Brownfield – C: https://txschools.gov/districts/223901
- Cotton Center – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/095902
- Crosbyton – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/054901
- Dawson – C: https://txschools.gov/districts/058902
- Denver City – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/251901
- Floydada – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/077901
- Frenship – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/152907
- Guthrie – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/135001
- Hale Center – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/095903
- Idalou – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/152910
- Klondike – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/058905
- Kress – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/219905
- Lamesa – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/058906
- Levelland – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/110902
- Littlefield – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/140904
- Lockney – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/077902
- Loop – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/083902
- Lorenzo – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/054902
- Lubbock – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/152901
- Lubbock-Cooper – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/152906
- Meadow – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/223902
- Morton – C: https://txschools.gov/districts/040901
- Motley County – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/173901
- Muleshoe – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/009901
- New Deal – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/152902
- New home – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/153905
- O’Donnell – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/153903
- Olton – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/140905
- Paducah – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/051901
- Patton Springs – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/063906
- Petersburg – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/095904
- Plains – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/251902
- Plainview – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/095905
- Post – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/085902
- Ralls – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/054903
- Rise Academy – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/152802
- Roosevelt – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/152908
- Ropes – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/110905
- Sands – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/058909
- Seagraves – C: https://txschools.gov/districts/083901
- Seminole – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/083903
- Shallowater – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/152909
- Slaton – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/152903
- Smyer – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/110906
- South Plains Academy Charter District – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/152803
- Southland – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/085903
- Springlake-Earth – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/140907
- Spur – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/063903
- Sudan – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/140908
- Sundown – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/110907
- Tahoka – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/153904
- Wellman-Union – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/223904
- Whiteface – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/040902
- Whitharral – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/110908
- Wilson – D: https://txschools.gov/districts/153907
The full website with the ratings scores can be found at TxSchools.Gov.
