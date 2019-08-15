TEA issues mostly Bs to area school districts in accountability scorecard

TEA issues mostly Bs to area school districts in accountability scorecard
Texas Education Agency Official Logo
By Michael Cantu | August 15, 2019 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated August 15 at 12:50 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Education Agency has released its annual academic accountability ratings and most of the schools around the South Plains are in good standing with the agency.

The ratings serve as a way to examine student achievement, progress, efforts to close achievement gaps and post-secondary readiness, according to the TEA. Schools either met the TEA standard or needed improvement.

The ratings take into account STAAR test scores, weighing them against other districts across the state. It also looks into the progress students make in basic subjects like math and reading.

The agency also looks into educational progress students are making. In grading performance gaps, the TEA encourages schools make sure all of its students are performing well regardless of socioeconomic background, race, ethnicity and other areas.

Things students do after they leave school is also weighed in. TEA looks into how students scored in dual credit classes, how many dual credit classes students took and how they did in career tech training.

In the 59 school districts within Region 17: Lubbock, 19 schools received an A rating, 35 schools received a B rating, four schools received a C rating and one school — Wilson ISD — received a D rating.

Of the largest Lubbock-area school districts, Lubbock ISD had the biggest jump, going from a C rating with 77 out of 100 points last year, to a B rating with 86 out of 100 points.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD stayed at a B, increasing its point total from 84 to 89. Frenship ISD also went from a B to an A rating, with 89 to 93 points.

Shallowater ISD stayed at an A, increasing four points from 90 to 94.

The full list of schools in the region and links to individual reports can be found below:

  1. Abernathy – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/095901
  2. Amherst – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/140901
  3. Anton – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/110901
  4. Borden County – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/017901
  5. Brownfield – C: https://txschools.gov/districts/223901
  6. Cotton Center – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/095902
  7. Crosbyton – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/054901
  8. Dawson – C: https://txschools.gov/districts/058902
  9. Denver City – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/251901
  10. Floydada – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/077901
  11. Frenship – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/152907
  12. Guthrie – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/135001
  13. Hale Center – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/095903
  14. Idalou – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/152910
  15. Klondike – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/058905
  16. Kress – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/219905
  17. Lamesa – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/058906
  18. Levelland – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/110902
  19. Littlefield – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/140904
  20. Lockney – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/077902
  21. Loop – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/083902
  22. Lorenzo – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/054902
  23. Lubbock – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/152901
  24. Lubbock-Cooper – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/152906
  25. Meadow – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/223902
  26. Morton – C: https://txschools.gov/districts/040901
  27. Motley County – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/173901
  28. Muleshoe – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/009901
  29. New Deal – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/152902
  30. New home – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/153905
  31. O’Donnell – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/153903
  32. Olton – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/140905
  33. Paducah – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/051901
  34. Patton Springs – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/063906
  35. Petersburg – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/095904
  36. Plains – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/251902
  37. Plainview – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/095905
  38. Post – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/085902
  39. Ralls – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/054903
  40. Rise Academy – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/152802
  41. Roosevelt – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/152908
  42. Ropes – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/110905
  43. Sands – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/058909
  44. Seagraves – C: https://txschools.gov/districts/083901
  45. Seminole – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/083903
  46. Shallowater – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/152909
  47. Slaton – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/152903
  48. Smyer – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/110906
  49. South Plains Academy Charter District – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/152803
  50. Southland – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/085903
  51. Springlake-Earth – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/140907
  52. Spur – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/063903
  53. Sudan – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/140908
  54. Sundown – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/110907
  55. Tahoka – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/153904
  56. Wellman-Union – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/223904
  57. Whiteface – B: https://txschools.gov/districts/040902
  58. Whitharral – A: https://txschools.gov/districts/110908
  59. Wilson – D: https://txschools.gov/districts/153907

The full website with the ratings scores can be found at TxSchools.Gov.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.