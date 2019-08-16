Citibus to unveil 2 new electric buses

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock and Proterra Bus will publicly unveil two new electric buses that will be part of the Citibus public bus system.
The unveiling will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, outside of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Ln.
“We are eager to unveil and deploy our new Proterra electric buses for the city of Lubbock to see and experience,” Chris Mandrell, Citibus manager, said in a City of Lubbock news release. “These buses are going to allow Citibus to continue to branch out from the traditional ways of doing things.”
The buses are fully electric and will run off clean energy, according to the City. And the two buses emit no tailpipe pollution in an effort to reduce pollution wholly throughout Lubbock.
The buses were bought with funds from the FTA Low or No-Emission Bus program and the city also plans to apply for similar grants to buy six more electric buses.
“We’re excited to partner with Citibus in bringing clean, quiet electric buses and charging systems to Lubbock,” Dale Hill, Proterra found, said. “As one of five forward-thinking communities within Texas to adopt Proterra battery electric buses, Lubbock is contributing to a significant transition across the Lone Star State to high performance, zero-emission vehicles.”
