Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, a person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 27 earlier this morning.
- The incident was reported around 3:45 a.m. between 50th Street and South Loop 289 on the interstate.
- Police are still on scene and have closed off part of the southbound lanes of I-27. The northbound lanes are unaffected.
- There is no word on if the driver of the vehicle was injured.
- Updates will be posted here: Police on scene of Interstate crash between car, pedestrian
The search continues for a missing Slaton man after the arrest of four people connected to his disappearance.
- Seventy-nine-year-old Celestino Rodriguez, of Slaton, disappeared Aug. 3 after driving to Lubbock.
- Authorities found his abandoned car several days later, a few miles outside of College Station.
- Toby Daughtry and Amanda Blagburn are charged with unauthorized use of Rodriguez’s car.
- According to an arrest warrant, Daughtry told investigators he got the car from David Hampton, who said they beat up an old man and left him in a field outside of Lubbock.
- Police say Hamtpon, Brett Garza, and a third man used Rodriguez’s debit card shortly after his disappearance.
- Read more here: Warrant: Missing Slaton man beaten, left in field; 4 in custody
The Lubbock-Cooper School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to lower property taxes 7 cents per hundred dollar valuation, effective this year.
- The tax rate will decrease from $1.54 to $1.47 per hundred dollar valuation for residents in the school district.
- Board President, Paul Ehlers, said the board is grateful to Texas legislators for the opportunity to offer our community members a tax break.
- Read more here: LCISD Board of Trustees Approves Tax Rate Reduction
NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and his family are safe after their plane went off the runway and burst into flames in Tennessee.
- Both pilots also made it off the plane.
- The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
- Read more here: Earnhardt Jr. takes weekend off after plane crash
