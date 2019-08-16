I Beat Pete: Clay pigeon shootout

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week we came out to clay. We went out to take aim at clay targets that come out 41 MPH.
We had teams of four competing at four stations. Saturday is the 6th annual West Texas Shootout starting 9 a.m. at Hub City Clays at the Lubbock Shooting Complex at 1475 County Road 1 off the Tahoka Highway.
This event benefits the Inside Out Foundation. Check out the challenge and if you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.
