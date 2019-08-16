KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Xela

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Xela, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Xela is a 3-year-old border collie-heeler mix who has been with LAS since February.
She has lots of spunks and enjoys running around with the kids. So give her a chance to stretch those legs in the backyard.
Xela’s adoption fees for Friday, Aug. 16, have been waived.
But for those who don’t have a chance to swing by LAS today, the shelter will offer free adoptions Saturday as it participates in a national pet drive called Clear the Shelters.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
