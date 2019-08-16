LCISD Board of Trustees Approves Tax Rate Reduction

Provided by LCISD
At their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, August 15, the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve a seven cent tax reduction, decreasing the tax rate from $1.54 to $1.47 for residents of the school district.
"Lubbock-Cooper has an incredibly supportive community," said Board President Paul Ehlers. "We are grateful to Texas legislators for this opportunity to offer our deserving community members a tax break."
The reduction is effective for the 2019-20 school year.