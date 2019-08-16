Lubbock firefighters collecting donations for MDA in Fill the Boot campaign

LFR's Fill the Boot campaign kicked off Thursday
By KCBD Digital | August 16, 2019 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 5:06 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue will be out at busy intersections this week, encouraging drivers to stop and Fill the Boot.

The annual campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association will run from Thursday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Aug. 17.

Firefighters will be stationed at intersections and United Supermarkets through Saturday evening: 50th & Indiana, Slide & S. Loop 289, 19th & University.

Visit any of these locations to donate and support their efforts for MDA research, to buy medical equipment and to help families affected by the disease.

Lubbock has donated half a million dollars to the cause over the last five years.

They hope to raise $100,000 this year to help 540 families with the disease in our area.

Drivers are reminded to be careful and considerate to firefighters at these intersections.

You can find more information or donate online at https://www.mda.org/.

