Man, dog dead after being hit by car on I-27 Friday morning

By KCBD Staff | August 16, 2019 at 5:17 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 8:40 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and his dog died after being hit by a vehicle in the 5800 block of I-27 early Friday morning.

The Lubbock Police Department has identified Isaiah J. Joiner, a 37-year-old man, as the person killed when he and his dog were walking across the interstate at around 3:45 a.m. While crossing, Joiner and the dog were hit by a person driving a red Chevrolet Camaro that was going south.

At this time, traffic in the area is back to normal. The driver of the Camaro was not injured. LPD’s Major Crash Unit is still investigating this incident.

