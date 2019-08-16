Man, dog dead after being hit by car on I-27 Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and his dog died after being hit by a vehicle in the 5800 block of I-27 early Friday morning.
The Lubbock Police Department has identified Isaiah J. Joiner, a 37-year-old man, as the person killed when he and his dog were walking across the interstate at around 3:45 a.m. While crossing, Joiner and the dog were hit by a person driving a red Chevrolet Camaro that was going south.
At this time, traffic in the area is back to normal. The driver of the Camaro was not injured. LPD’s Major Crash Unit is still investigating this incident.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story if more information becomes available.
