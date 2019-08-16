$2.05 million winning lottery ticket sold in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A $2.05 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Amarillo.
According to Texas Lottery, the jackpot winning ticket for the August 15 Texas Two Step drawing was sold at a convenience store in Amarillo.
According to txlottery.org, the winning ticket was sold at the Toot 'N Totum on 34th and Soncy.
According to the Texas Lottery, the $2.05 million prize is the largest since 2009. This is also the third-largest Texas Two Step jackpot on record and only the fourth time the game has reached the $2 million threshold since the game started in 2001.
