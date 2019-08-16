No injuries reported after truck crashes into Whataburger in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No injuries were reported after a truck crashed into a Whataburger restaurant at 11441 Quaker Ave. Friday morning.
Police were called to the scene at around 7:24 a.m. Friday when the red Ford pickup truck ran into the front of the building.
EMS, Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department responded to the scene. No traffic flow was impacted by this incident.
Police were not able to say how many people were in the truck or what caused this incident.
The scene was cleared around 8 a.m.
