Officer shot in line of duty grateful for closure as shooter begins life sentence in prison

“Thank you to Sunshine, Cassie, Ashley, Pam, and all persons who assisted with this case over the years. They’ve been with us from the beginning and have always helped us along the way. They provided a great prosecution and finally helped to close this chapter of our lives. This has been a hard event for all involved and will stay with us forever. None of us officers will ever have that version of “normal” again, we’ve had to create new versions of our normal. Thank you to all officers and staff in the DA’s office, we finally finished it.”