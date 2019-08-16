Officer shot in line of duty grateful for closure as shooter begins life sentence in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Officer who was shot four times in the line of duty back on October 12, 2013, is speaking out for the first time. Officer Timothy Varner was shot by Jeremy Moor seven years ago while responding to a call. Moor was found guilty of aggravated assault against a public servant and he was sentenced by a jury to life in prison.
The sentencing was followed by emotional witness statements from Officer Varner and his wife. Officer Varner said the horrifying events have left permanent reminders of how his life and his family’s lives will never be the same, but the sentencing will bring some long-awaited closure so they can continue to move on from what happened.
“We’re pleased to finally have an end to this. It’s been nearly six years now, waiting, and now we’re finally done,” Officer Varner said.
Officer Varner sat hand-in-hand with his wife and family standing behind him. He says he can breathe a sigh of relief knowing his shooter will spend the rest of his life behind bars. It’s a result he says he has longed for, but, surprisingly, he says he would not change what happened that night.
“He shot. I shot. We both made it out alive. I’m thankful he didn’t die. I don’t know what I would have done if I were to take someone’s life, and I’m very thankful that he and I met that night and that it happened as it did. No other outcome. I don’t think any other outcome would be better. We got a regular criminal off the streets finally for good.”
Officer Varner admits the events have taken a toll on him. He says he was out of work for six months, two before therapy and four out of therapy, with light duty at work. He says it took even longer for him to become comfortable doing what he loves to do.
“I just had to make conscious effort to do it again. I took a long time to make another traffic stop, to walk behind a car and I didn’t know that was the reason why. I just knew that I was not making traffic stops anymore so I’ve force fed myself and started working extra shifts, only doing traffic stops because I knew that I was missing out on that part of work.”
After the verdict and during witness statements, Officer Varner’s wife looked her husband’s shooter in the eye and told him “this is the hardest thing I have ever had to say and I want you to know this is not by my power, but by the power of the Holy Spirit through me, I forgive you.”
KCBD asked Officer Varner if he felt the same way. “He shot the uniform. It's kind of hard to forgive. It's kind of hard to forgive that. There's thousands of officers all over the world. Hundreds of thousands that wear this uniform. He did not shoot Tim Varner. He shot an officer and that's pretty hard to forgive.”
Varner sent KCBD a statement he wanted to add:
“Thank you to Sunshine, Cassie, Ashley, Pam, and all persons who assisted with this case over the years. They’ve been with us from the beginning and have always helped us along the way. They provided a great prosecution and finally helped to close this chapter of our lives. This has been a hard event for all involved and will stay with us forever. None of us officers will ever have that version of “normal” again, we’ve had to create new versions of our normal. Thank you to all officers and staff in the DA’s office, we finally finished it.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.