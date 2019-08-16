Parks and Recreation to screen ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ for final Movie in the Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning after dusk or about 9 p.m. Friday, the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department will screen “Mary Poppins Returns” at the Mae Simmons Community Center at 2004 Oak Ave.
This is a free event that is open to the public. Popcorn, water and some games will also be available to those who attend.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Those who need more information are encouraged to call the community center at 806-767-2708.
