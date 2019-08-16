Pigskin Preview: Floydada Whirlwinds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Floydada Whirlwinds made some history in 2018, as they started the season 5-0 for the first time since 2001.
The Whirlwinds would go on to finish the season 8-3 and making the pigskin playoffs.
But, there is something brewing in Whirlwind Country, as the taste of success, last year made Floydada hungry for more.
With head coach Scotty Bruington back - Floydada is "All In" once again.
"I think the excitement is here," Scotty Bruington said. "You know, we have to fill some big shoes that graduated but I think these kids will get there. They are working hard, this is Friday and they have worked hard for five days for me. We are getting where we need to be, we aren't there by a long shot but we are getting there."
