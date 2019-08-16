Pigskin Preview: Hale Center Owls

HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 3-7 season, the Hale Center Owls enter their second season under head coach Jeff Smith.
“There’s been a comfort level this season, being round two, our second season. The kids are really understanding our system. We’ve been able to coach more X’s and O’s.”
In a stacked District with New Deal, Sundown, Post, Floydada and Olton, the Owls look to be in the mix.
“Our goal is to get better every day. Everybody always has a goal of winning that District Championship. I’m not going to say its not obtainable. We’d like to make our mark and get one of those four playoff spots.”
