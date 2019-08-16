Pigskin Preview: New Deal Lions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a magical season for the New Deal Lions in 2018 as they went 14-1 and made it to the State title game in Arlington, finishing as runner-up. With that in the rear view mirror, head coach Matt Wells says this year’s team will have to make their own memories.
“Our kids are ready to go. They have to get out there and do better than they did last year. They have to perform better. We’ve been preaching to them, that book, that history is over. That book is closed. They have to make their own chapters now. We’ll see what happens.
With so much excitement carrying over from last year, New Deal knows their district is loaded with Sundown, Post, Floydada, Hale Center and Olton.
“The thing about our District, all the teams are well coached. Your going to have to bring your A game. I think it’s wide open from top to bottom.
