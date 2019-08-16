Police on scene of Interstate crash between car, pedestrian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are at the scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a car that was reported early Friday morning .
Police say a man was running across the southbound lanes of Interstate 27, in between 50th Street and South Loop 289, and was hit by a red Chevrolet Camaro. The incident was reported about 3:45 a.m.
Southbound lanes on the interstate are being diverted, but the northbound lanes are unaffected.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story if more information becomes available.
