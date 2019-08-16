Ramsey scores 44 to help Texas Tech win in the Bahamas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Freshman Jahmius Ramsey scored 44 points to help Texas Tech win 94-92 over Mega Bemax, a Pro Team from Serbia on the Red Raiders International Tour In the Bahamas!
A night earlier, Ramsey has just four points in Texas Tech’s loss to the Bahamas National Team
Ramsey, a five star Freshman from Duncanville added 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Kyler Edwards added 17 for the Red Raiders.
Terrence Shannon and Clarence Nadolny both added 13.
The two leading scorers from Wednesday’s game, Davide Moretti and Chris Clarke saw less than six minutes of action each due to injury.
Tech will close out the tour playing Mega Bemax again on Sunday.
