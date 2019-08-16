Red Raider Golfers excel at U.S. Amateur Championship

PINEHURST, North Carolina (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Men’s Golf team had three members participating in the U.S. Amateur Championship, this week.
Senior Sandy Scott, sophomore Jansen Smith and incoming freshman Ludvig Aberg advanced to match play at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.
Adverg advanced to the Round of 32, while the Scott and Smith were eliminated on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
The Red Raiders will start the 2019-20 season on Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in Pebble Beach, California at The Carmel Cup.
